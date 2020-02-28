Three C-store Chains Rank Among Top Franchise Businesses for 2020

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store chains continue to earn top marks in the retail industry, this time taking three spots on list of the top franchise companies.

7-Eleven Inc., ampm and Circle K landed on the Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500. According to the magazine, the companies "that rose to the top reveal the latest trends as well as the companies that continue to evolve to keep going strong year after year."

This is the 41st year the news outlet published the rankings.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven took the No. 11 spot on this year's list. Founded in 1927, the retailer began its franchise operations in 1964. The initial investment for franchisees ranges from $47,050 to $1.65 million. The program's liquid cash requirement ranges from $50,000 to $250,000.

In addition to in-house and third-party financing options, 7-Eleven offers veterans a 10 percent to 20 percent discount off the franchise fee, up to $50,000.

Based in La Palma, Calif., ampm landed at No. 158 on the list. Founded in 1975, the retailer began its franchise operations four years later. Its parent company is BP West Coast Products LLC.

The initial investment for franchisees ranges from $440,291 to $10.4 million. The program's liquid cash requirement ranges from $800,000 to $1.2 million. In addition to in-house financing option, ampm offers veterans a 50-percent discount on the franchise fee.

Following 16 spots later at No. 174 is Tempe, Ariz.-based Circle K, part of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Founded in 1951, the company began its franchise operations in 1995. Circle K's initial investment for franchisees ranges from $189,250 to $1.927 million. The program's liquid cash requirement is $100,000.

In addition to in-house and third-party financing options, Circle K offers veterans a 10-percent discount on the franchise fee.

Entrepreneur Magazine's ranking comes four months after all three c-store chains also ranked on The Franchise Times Top 200+, as Convenience Store News previously reported.