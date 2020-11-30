Three C-store Chains Recognized Among Fortune's 2020 Best Workplaces in Retail

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel continues to rank among the top retail channels to work for, with Fortune calling out three chains.

Listed along with 12 other large retailers, Sheetz Inc., Cumberland Farms and QuikTrip Corp. took their spots on the magazine's 2020 Best Workplaces in Retail list. Fortune compiles the list with data from Great Places to Work.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz landed at No. 6. According to the report, employees said, "Sheetz is always changing for the better and embraces new technology and new ways to do things, trying to give all the best possible experiences. During COVID, they went above and beyond to protect employees and customers, outshining like businesses." In all, 88 percent of employees said Sheetz was a great place to work. Sheetz counts 20,740 U.S.-based employees.

Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms, part of EG Group, took the No. 12 spot. According to the report, employees said, "This company has a family-oriented focus. We function fully with the support of all team members and our manager provides us with a healthy, fair, non-judgmental atmosphere allowing us to grow to our full potential in this company." Of its 8,781 U.S.-based employees, 85 percent said Cumberland Farms is a great place to work.

Coming in at No. 13, Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip has 22,832 U.S.-based employees. According to the report, employees said, "Our CEO announced that we'd continue to be there for communities. Any employee who gets COVID and needs to take time off may without it affecting sick days, they'll continue to get paid, and all costs associated will be covered, health plan or not." In all, 86 percent of employees said QuikTrip is a great place to work.

The top five retailers on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Retail list are Wegmans Food Markets Inc., CarMax, Publix Super Markets, Recreational Equipment Inc. and Nugget Market Inc.