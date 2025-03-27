Three Ways Convenience Stores Can Win Loyalty

2. Dynamic Pricing Helps C-stores Stay Competitive

The price of products carries even more weight than usual in consumer purchase decisions today. Consumers in today's climate are especially concerned with value — what products at what price will offer the most bang for their buck. However, at the same time, convenience stores need to ensure that the prices they offer can help them meet their profit goals.

That's why optimized and dynamic pricing can offer the best of both worlds for consumers and c-store retailers, especially if it's automized. Consumers will notice the difference between a retailer that automatically adjusts to the market vs. competing retailers that have to abruptly shift their prices because of macroeconomic factors.

3. Personalized Offers Inspire Customer Relationships

As a shopper, if the convenience store is one step ahead with an offer that meets your need exactly when you need it, it's already winning in your mind. With the uncertainties already characterizing 2025, personalization strategies will be especially important in helping retailers maintain the kind of customer loyalty that can help them overcome challenges. Why? Because personalization makes shoppers feel noticed and helps retailers build an invaluable connection with the customer.

For example, say Shelley walks into her local c-store for last-minute snacks ahead of a movie night. The movie starts in 30 minutes, so the shopping trip needs to be quick. If the store automatically recommends — and gives her an offer for — her favorite candy, Shelley's decision is made that much easier, and she is able to get in and out of the store quickly.

What's more, Shelley now knows that the next time she visits that store, not only will she have a smooth experience, but the store will know her and offer recommendations that cater to her. Shopping will feel less like a transaction and more like a relationship.

Having a trusted loyalty program in place that offers personalized deals can turn members into high-frequency shoppers and boost sales for the c-store. However, successful loyalty programs must have the right capabilities and continually be evaluated to remain effective. A c-store that offers a reliable, personalized experience is already three steps ahead of its competitors, especially in light of an uncertain retail landscape.

Shopping Has Evolved, So C-stores Must Evolve, Too

Retail is rapidly evolving from the transactional to the relational as consumers seek more personalized shopping experiences. The c-store retailers who recognize that are winning the hearts and minds of their customers.

Looking past the traditional boundaries of shopping to innovate — around the POS, pricing and personalization — will set a c-store apart and build a much-needed bridge between retailer and customer.

Michael Jaszczyk is CEO of GK Software USA, where he works to maintain and enhance the company's global reputation as a supplier of innovative and complete retail software platforms and services. He draws on a wealth of experience, both in software development for the retail sector and as a manager at international IT companies.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.