Tiger Fuel Invests in Wage Hikes for C-store Employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Employees at a convenience store chain in Virginia are getting more than gifts this holiday season. They are getting a raise.

The Tiger Fuel Co. is investing more than $300,000 in wages per year at its c-stores, which carry The Market banner. As a result, approximately 170 employees are receiving an 11-percent pay increase — on average, according to WVIR.

"People spend a lot of time at work and you know for folks looking or for employers out there it's really important to create a holistic program for people to know that it's not just a job it's an opportunity for a career and to be a part of a family," said Ryan Whitlock, human relations director at Tiger Fuel.

President Gordon Sutton added that his employees hard work should be reflected in their paycheck.

"It's important for us to make that investment in our people and make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to recruit retain the best people in the market," Sutton told the news outlet.

Charlottesville-based Tiger Fuel is a full-service energy provider and a complete petroleum products distributor for central Virginia. The company is the area's largest distributor of home heating fuels, and offers one-stop shopping for all petroleum needs. It represents major brands including Exxon, BP, CITGO and its own private label, EXCEL.

Tiger Fuel also operates nine The Market convenience stores, featuring a gourmet-to-go food menu, as well as 10 All American Car Wash locations in central Virginia.