Tiger Fuel Rolls Out Green Donation Initiative at the Pump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Tiger Fuel Co. is taking to the pumps to help consumers give back to the environment.

The convenience store retailer is partnering with Green Gas to allow consumers filling up at its nine central Virginia The Market locations to donate to GreenTrees through an on-pump prompt. GreenTrees is a reforestation program in North America.

Donating $1 at The Market pumps is certified by Green Gas to absorb 189 pounds of carbon emissions, the amount of pollution emitted from the average 10-gallon fillup.

Since the rollout, The Market c-store customers have planted enough trees to absorb the carbon emissions of 144,000 miles driven on Virginia roads. To help boost the initiative, The Market is offering a free coffee to all donors.

The Market is the first convenience store/gas station chain in Virginia to support the Green Gas project at its pumps. This partnership is part of an ongoing commitment by Tiger Fuel to support sustainable practices, following the company's recent installation of solar panels at two of its newest locations.

"Sustainability is one of our core business principles," said Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel Co. "We couldn't be happier to offer such a unique program that enables our customers to express their environmental values."

Tiger Fuel Co. is a full-service energy provider and a complete petroleum products distributor for central Virginia. Tiger Fuel is the area's largest distributor of home heating fuels, and offers one-stop shopping for all petroleum needs. It represents the following major brands: Exxon, BP, CITGO and its own private label, EXCEL.

Tiger Fuel also operates nine The Market convenience stores, featuring a gourmet-to-go food menu, as well as 10 All American Car Wash locations in central Virginia.

Headquartered in Boston, Green Gas is a nonprofit partner to fuel retailers, a leading provider of carbon neutral fuel solutions, inventing new environmental action tools and connecting millions of people to climate change solutions at gas pumps across the United States.