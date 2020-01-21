Tiger Fuel Unveils New Modern Brand Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Tiger Fuel is introducing a new identity as the company embarks on its 29th year in operation.

The retailer is transforming the logos and branding at its nine The Markets c-stores and 10 All American Car Wash locations. Tiger Fuel worked with studio director Matt Thomas of Iconograph over the last eight months to bring the new designs to life.

"We felt it was important to unify our brand family and create a more modern, consistent and professional look that accurately reflects the quality of our products and services as well as our amazing people," said Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton. "We're proud to unveil an updated corporate identity that matches our focus on the future and remains inspired by our heritage."

In addition to design changes, the c-store operator is rolling out a new loyalty program and mobile app, a new online ordering system, new websites, and new exterior and interior signage during the first quarter of this year.

The Market Rewards app will enable guests to easily earn and track points on eligible purchases at-the-pump and in-store, and redeem them for their favorite items. Additionally, guests can participate in the Sandwich Club and Beverage Club to receive 20 cents off a gallon for registering their loyalty card.

"We're excited to introduce our new loyalty program and mobile app, The Market Rewards, to better reward guests for their loyalty and make ordering our delicious sandwiches easier than ever before. We designed this program to give our customers more of the items they want, when they want them, and thank them for their loyalty to The Markets," said Maurice Lamarche, retail director.

Additionally, a new online ordering and pick-up system is currently being tested at deli locations and will be available for customers in the first quarter. With the move, customers will also be able to use The Market Rewards mobile app or website to order ahead, pre-pay and pick up in store.

"Our ordering service will be available directly on The Market Rewards app and website, allowing a more efficient and convenient experience for our customers," said Lamarche. "With thirdparty vendors such as Grubhub or UberEats, the commissions can be very high and we can't guarantee that food will be delivered promptly. Our goal is that guests who order directly through our channels can pick up freshly prepared food at our Markets in a timely manner."

Charlottesville-based Tiger Fuel is locally-owned family business. It is a full-service petroleum product distributor for major brands, including Exxon, Shell, BP, CITGO and its own private label, Excel.