Timewise Extends ATM Agreement With Cardtronics

HOUSTON — Timewise Food Stores extended its long-standing ATM agreement with Cardtronics.

Th extended partnership means that Cardtronics will continue to provide complete turnkey ATM services to the entire portfolio of more than 220 Timewise locations.

"As our ATM category partner since 2013, Cardtronics has delivered a best-in-class ATM program that drives customer traffic to our stores," said Randy Krause, Marketing Director for Timewise. "Cardtronics makes the entire ATM operation easy and seamless, delivering a profitable source of revenue and ensuring Timewise customers receive a great ATM experience."

As part of its turnkey ATM program, Cardtronics owns and operates bank-grade ATMs in each Timewise store, providing a single-source solution that includes cash provisioning and delivery, transaction processing, maintenance, customer support and marketing at the ATM.

Concurrent with the extension of its ATM placement agreement with Timewise, Cardtronics also entered into an agreement with PNC Bank N.A. to place its brand on all 200-plus Timewise ATMs in the greater Houston. The ATM branding program is expected to drive incremental store traffic for Timewise as cardholders seek out these ATMs.

"As two leading companies, both native to the Houston-area, Timewise and Cardtronics are natural partners, and I am excited that the renewal of our turnkey ATM services agreement will continue that relationship for years to come," said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics executive vice president and managing director, North America. "By design, a Cardtronics ATM program does much more than just dispense cash… it drives sustainable store traffic and overall profitability for our retail partner, Timewise, while delivering convenience and peace-of-mind for consumers."

Founded in 1982, Timewise Food Stores, a division of Landmark Industries, is the largest convenience store chain in the greater Houston area.

Cardtronics is a leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 229,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa.