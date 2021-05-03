Tobacco Plus Expo 2021 Moves Forward With Live Event

LAS VEGAS — The tobacco show will go on. Tobacco Plus Expo 2021 (TPE 2021) will be held as an in-person event May 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), according to the show's parent company Tobacco Media Group (TMG).

The announcement follows on the heels of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's reopening plan, which went into effect on Feb. 15.

The reopening plan loosened restrictions on public gatherings, events and venue capacity limits. It also outlined a plan to remove state-mandated restrictions and turn control over to county officials by May 1 if the state's infection and positivity rates continue to improve.

Currently, all indications point toward TPE21 going on as planned beginning on May 12. TMG said.

"There is excitement amongst TPE21's exhibitors and attendees for May to be here so that the industry can come together for a reunion of sorts in Las Vegas," said Ben Stimpson, managing director of TMG. "This is evidenced by a nearly sold-out show floor and a great start to attendee registration, which opened on Feb. 17, 2021. We believe the TPE21 tradeshow is the ideal setting to bring the tobacco, vapor and alternative industry back together after so many months apart and we're all eager to get back to business."

According to TMG, the LVCC was the first facility in Nevada to be awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR facility accreditation, considered the gold standard for safe facilities and resort partners continue to implement stringent #VegasSmart health and wellness protocols throughout the destination to keep visitors safe.

"We are excited to welcome TPE21 to the LVCC," said Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA.) "The convention center and the entire destination are committed to providing show organizers, exhibitors and attendees with the highest level of health and safety protocols during their time in Las Vegas."

In order to ensure that everyone who attends TPE21 can do so safely, TMG is working closely with the LVCC and following the guidelines outlined by the City of Las Vegas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for in-person events. The show's health and safety precautions include:

All exhibitors and attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times while on the show floor, per current guidance from the city and state. This will be strictly enforced during the show.

Temperatures of all attendees will be monitored by a heat monitoring and thermal image screening system, located to the entrance of the show floor.

Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the show floor.

Signage reminding attendees and exhibitors of the social distancing requirements will be posted throughout the exhibition hall.

Designated smoking areas will be provided on the show floor. Smoking and walking around the show floor without a mask, will not be permitted. Exhibitors may smoke in their booths if they adhere to social distancing and safety requirements.

TMG, which is owned by Kretek International, will continue to monitor conditions in Las Vegas and will share information and updates with the industry in the coming weeks should conditions change. The TPE21 COVID-19 policy is updated regularly and can be found here.