Tooley Oil Gains Greater Fuel Pricing Insight & Accuracy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tooley Oil implemented PriceAdvantage fuel pricing software to provide its convenience stores with better fuel pricing insight and accuracy.

The retailer, which has c-stores throughout the Sacramento, Calif., area and Reno, Nev., selected the PriceAdvantage subscription SaaS package. This enables the company to leverage the benefits of a cloud service model, including a low upfront cost, ease of implementation, and lower maintenance and infrastructure costs, according to Colorado Springs, Colo.-based PriceAdvantage, a division of Skyline Products.

"The leadership at Tooley clearly understands the value that today’s technology can bring to the fuel retailing industry," said Chip Stadjuhar, president and CEO of Skyline Products. "Specifically, our retail fuel pricing software aggregates critical pricing data — such as replacement costs, margins and competitor prices — so that Tooley Oil can make rapid, accurate price changes."

By implementing PriceAdvantage’s fuel pricing software, Tooley Oil can now receive pricing surveys from its store managers, set pricing strategies for each location and commodity, review proposed prices against margin goals, and push new prices directly to the stores' point-of-sale, pumps and price signs. The retailer can then receive an automated confirmation that the prices were changed.

"PriceAdvantage is very intuitive and we felt comfortable using it from the start," said David Tooley, vice president of Tooley Oil. "Our goal was to really get on top of our fuel pricing — making sure we were not giving away profit or volume. I now have everything I need right in front of me to help maximize our margins and I know it is accurate, up-to-date information."