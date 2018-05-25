The Top Five Trends Spotted at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2018

It's no surprise at a candy and snacks show that chocolate would have a significant presence, from bars, to being cascaded over popcorn, to being featured as part of snack mixes.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery unveiled a Sweet & Salty Mix for both the M&M'S and Snickers brands, alongside Milky Way Fudge.

White chocolate will also remain a focus for the confectionery and snack company, Jim Dodge, vice president of convenience for Mars Wrigley Confectionery, informed CSNews. TWIX White launched at this year's expo in finger-long packaging. It is the No. 2 confectionery product in convenience, Dodge cited.

Ruby chocolate also made a name for itself at the 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo thanks to being awarded the inaugural namesake Ruby Award for Supplier Innovation as part of the Most Innovative New Product Awards. Barry Callebaut A.G. USA LLC's Ruby chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean and, through a unique process, unlocks the flavor and color tone naturally present. No berries, berry flavor or color is added. It is the fourth flavor in the Barry Callebaut line of chocolates, which also includes White, Dark and Milk varieties.

The Hershey Co., meanwhile, continues to strike gold by focusing on the growth of its core brands. This year, Kit Kat Snack Mix joins the company's expansive portfolio and is the latest product in its "snackfections" line, which combines sweet and salty elements.

Hershey also continues to build on the momentum of two products: Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch Bars and Hershey's Gold Standard Bar. As part of a Cookie Layer Crunch extension, Waffle Crunch will make its debut later this year, while the Gold Standard Bar — which came on the scene last year — was awarded this year's Most Innovative New Product in the expo's Chocolate category.

3. Movement in Non-Chocolate Chewy

Non-chocolate chewy is currently the "largest growth bubble" in confections and the fastest-growing category in convenience, Tracy Nappier, spokesperson for Spanish confectioner Fini, told CSNews editors.

This growth is being driven by new product introductions that speak to millennials and Gen Zers with innovative shapes and natural flavors, like Fini Kollisions and Fini Shock Tongues. The latter product, which has gained popularity in Europe, is currently the No. 1 U.S. item for the company, according to Napier. Fini also recently launched a line of gluten-free licorice.