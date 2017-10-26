Top Growth Chain Mirabito Adds More Stores to Its New York Footprint

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mirabito Energy Products is building on its acquisition course from 2016 with the addition of seven convenience stores.

In its latest growth move, the Binghamton-based company purchased business assets of Cooperstown-based Taylors Home Heating, including seven mini-marts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a letter to Taylors Home Heating customers, Chris Taylor explained his decision to sell the business after almost 75 years of service and three generations of ownership.

"This decision did not come lightly or easily, but in the end I knew it was the best decision for our customers and myself. As the industry and the world move forward, towards more renewable, efficient and cleaner burning fuels, this step will allow for the resources that will be needed to make those changes as they become available," he said.

The Taylors transaction brings Mirabito's c-store count to 108, according to its website.

Mirabito tied for No. 15 on the 2017 Convenience Store News Top 20 Growth Chains. In August 2016, Mirabito picked up 30 convenience stores and gas stations in New York and Pennsylvania from Global Partners LP. The $40-million transaction included long-term supply contracts for branded and unbranded gasoline and other petroleum products.

Concentrated largely in Central New York, Mirabito now owns and operates Mirabito Convenience Stores and Convenience Express locations in two states.