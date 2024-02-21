Top Women in Convenience 2024 Corporate Empowerment Award Nomination Form

Convenience Store News' Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program is now accepting nominations for the Corporate Empowerment Award, which recognizes the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities.

A TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award winner is an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles. The company is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award in 2023.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Nominees must be a convenience store retailer of any size. Supplier and wholesaler companies are not eligible for this award.

ENTRY DEADLINE

The deadline for nominations is March 29, 2024. Finalists will be notified by May 31. The winner will be announced at the 2024 TWIC Awards Gala, to be held during the NACS Show in Las Vegas.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the online entry form below and attach a copy of the company logo.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Senior Editor Angela Hanson at [email protected].