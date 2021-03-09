Advertisement
Travel Center Operators Salute Professional Drivers

Pilot Co. and Love's Travel Stops offer promotions and rewards throughout September.

NATIONAL REPORT — The Pilot Co. and Love's Travel Stops are recognizing professional drivers throughout September.

The salute includes National Truck Driver Appreciation Seek, Sept. 12-18.

To show gratitude to the men and women that keep North America moving, Pilot Co. is encouraging everyone to join in bringing back the "Trucker Salute" and will be rewarding professional drivers all month with free drinks, bonus loyalty points and more perks.

"Professional drivers have carried us through many tough times, especially over this past year and a half, and we all owe them our gratitude and thanks," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "Our annual Driver Appreciation month in September is a special time to recognize and celebrate professional drivers everywhere, including our own Pilot drivers.

"The Pilot team thanks all of you and gives you a 'Trucker Salute' for working incredibly hard to haul all of the goods needed across the nation," Konar added.

To help bring back the classic arm pump gesture, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based company is donating $5 to Trucking Moves America Forward every time someone shares a video of a "Trucker Salute" on social media and tags @PilotFlyingJ and uses the #ThankATrucker, up to $25,000. 

Pilot Co. Driver Beverage Promo

Pilot Co.'s is also offering professional drivers special perks and offerings from Sept. 1-30 through the myRewards Plus app. They include:

  • Free drink of choice from each day's brand family or beverage category on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month. Offer details on eligible products are available in the myRewards Plus app.
  • Free showers all month with shower power after one 50-plus gallon commercial diesel fill.
  • Earn bonus points with several ways to boost loyalty earnings throughout September.

Professional drivers can redeem these promotions at any of the more than 750 participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers or owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations.

Pilot Flying J Road Warrior Promo

In addition, Pilot Flying J's annual Road Warrior contest returns as part of its 2021 Driver Appreciation Month celebration, Through Sept. 30, anyone can nominate a U.S.-based professional truck driver for the chance to be named a 2021 Road Warrior. Winners will be awarded a grand prize of $10,000, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place.

"Our annual Road Warrior contest shines a spotlight on the enormous impact professional drivers have on our economy and our communities," said Jason Nordin, chief operator for Pilot Flying J. "Every day, we have the privilege of serving professional truck drivers in our stores and we hear these incredible stories of their heroism on the highways. Help us recognize these Road Warriors by nominating them and they could win $10,000."

New to this year's contest, nominations will be accepted directly on the Pilot Flying J Facebook page. Road Warrior winners will be announced in mid-October.

Love's Travel Stops driver appreciation promo

Oklahoma City-based Love's is also turning National Truck Driver Appreciate Week into a month-long celebration. In September, the company is giving away a 14 million My Love Rewards points, including hundreds of daily winners and a 1-million-point winner at the end of the month.

Drivers can also take advantage of deals on fresh food, snacks and drinks, free food with an oil change and special deals Sept. 12-18 for My Love Rewards members.

"We look forward to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week each year because it's one way we say, 'Thank you,' to professional truck drivers who are essential to the country's success," said Jon Archard, Love's vice president of fleet sales. "This year is special because it's our biggest points giveaway ever."

Each time drivers swipe their My Love Rewards card during the month of September, they'll be entered for a chance to win 1,000 or 2,000 My Love Rewards points daily. They'll also be entered for a chance to win 1 million My Love Rewards points at the end of the month. Daily winners will be notified by email.

Additional offers include:

  • Free Hot to Go sandwich or Fresh to Go salad with any oil change at Speedco or Love's Truck Care (Sept. 12-18).
  • Fresh food, snack and drink deals each weekday.
  • Special deals for My Love Rewards members Sept. 12-18.
  • Free Love's hat with the purchase of two pairs of gloves for $24.99.

Love's has more than 560 locations in 41 states, and more than 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care.