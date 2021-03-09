Travel Center Operators Salute Professional Drivers

NATIONAL REPORT — The Pilot Co. and Love's Travel Stops are recognizing professional drivers throughout September.

The salute includes National Truck Driver Appreciation Seek, Sept. 12-18.

To show gratitude to the men and women that keep North America moving, Pilot Co. is encouraging everyone to join in bringing back the "Trucker Salute" and will be rewarding professional drivers all month with free drinks, bonus loyalty points and more perks.

"Professional drivers have carried us through many tough times, especially over this past year and a half, and we all owe them our gratitude and thanks," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "Our annual Driver Appreciation month in September is a special time to recognize and celebrate professional drivers everywhere, including our own Pilot drivers.

"The Pilot team thanks all of you and gives you a 'Trucker Salute' for working incredibly hard to haul all of the goods needed across the nation," Konar added.

To help bring back the classic arm pump gesture, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based company is donating $5 to Trucking Moves America Forward every time someone shares a video of a "Trucker Salute" on social media and tags @PilotFlyingJ and uses the #ThankATrucker, up to $25,000.