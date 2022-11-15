Travel Center Operators Tap Into the Spirit of Thanksgiving

NATIONAL REPORT — Travelers on the road this Thanksgiving can still celebrate with special offers and deals from travel center operators. Professional drivers will be able to enjoy holiday food and give thanks at a wide range of locations across the country.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J will offer its first-ever Thanksgiving meal this year. In the spirit of the holidays, the company is offering a special deal on the meal, stocking its stores with the year's hottest gifts and extending its 10-cent fuel discount to help guests make the most of their holiday season.

The Thanksgiving entrée includes brown sugar-glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes and classic cornbread stuffing. It is available at 150-plus Pilot and Flying J travel centers from Nov. 1 through December while supplies last.

To show its gratitude to guests and the professional drivers who work hard to deliver the holidays, Pilot Flying J will offer a 25 percent discount on the Thanksgiving meal through the myRewards Plus app at participating locations during Thanksgiving week from Nov. 21-27.

"Nothing brings people together like food and our first-ever Thanksgiving meal is one way we're getting in the holiday spirit," said Pilot Flying J Chief Operator Jason Nordin. "For those looking to make the most of their holiday shopping and travels, Pilot Flying J is the ultimate on-the-go option to save on gas and gifts while treating yourself to a classic seasonal meal or coffee."

Along with its new Thanksgiving meal, Pilot Flying J is rolling out several flavors to its seasonal beverage lineup, such as the White Chocolate Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Mocha Creamer. The limited-time hot beverages, along with its full lineup of premium coffees, are available in Pilot's specially designed holiday cups.

In addition, Pilot Flying J is extending its 10-cent gas discount through Dec. 31. Drivers can save 10 cents on every gallon of gas by stopping at any participating Pilot or Flying J travel center and scanning or entering their myRewards Plus number at the pump.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Travel Centers LLC is a network of travel centers in North America. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands.