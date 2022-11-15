Advertisement
Travel Center Operators Tap Into the Spirit of Thanksgiving

Holiday meals, fuel discounts and more are available at Pilot Flying J and Love's Travel Stop locations.
Pilot Flying J Thanksgiving meal

NATIONAL REPORT — Travelers on the road this Thanksgiving can still celebrate with special offers and deals from travel center operators. Professional drivers will be able to enjoy holiday food and give thanks at a wide range of locations across the country.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J will offer its first-ever Thanksgiving meal this year. In the spirit of the holidays, the company is offering a special deal on the meal, stocking its stores with the year's hottest gifts and extending its 10-cent fuel discount to help guests make the most of their holiday season.

The Thanksgiving entrée includes brown sugar-glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes and classic cornbread stuffing. It is available at 150-plus Pilot and Flying J travel centers from Nov. 1 through December while supplies last.

To show its gratitude to guests and the professional drivers who work hard to deliver the holidays, Pilot Flying J will offer a 25 percent discount on the Thanksgiving meal through the myRewards Plus app at participating locations during Thanksgiving week from Nov. 21-27.

"Nothing brings people together like food and our first-ever Thanksgiving meal is one way we're getting in the holiday spirit," said Pilot Flying J Chief Operator Jason Nordin. "For those looking to make the most of their holiday shopping and travels, Pilot Flying J is the ultimate on-the-go option to save on gas and gifts while treating yourself to a classic seasonal meal or coffee."

Along with its new Thanksgiving meal, Pilot Flying J is rolling out several flavors to its seasonal beverage lineup, such as the White Chocolate Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Mocha Creamer. The limited-time hot beverages, along with its full lineup of premium coffees, are available in Pilot's specially designed holiday cups.

In addition, Pilot Flying J is extending its 10-cent gas discount through Dec. 31. Drivers can save 10 cents on every gallon of gas by stopping at any participating Pilot or Flying J travel center and scanning or entering their myRewards Plus number at the pump.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Travel Centers LLC is a network of travel centers in North America. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands. 

Truckersgiving 2022

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is teaming up with quick-service restaurant concept Chester's Chicken to bring back Truckersgiving, the annual holiday season celebration that recognizes and appreciates professional drivers for their service.

On Nov. 17, one week before Thanksgiving, Love's and Chester's will honor honor truck drivers with a free Super Snack meal for the first 100 guests at each Chester's located at a Love's. The Super Snack meal includes two pieces of Chester's signature fried chicken (a leg and a thigh) plus a side of potato wedges.

Additionally, the first 20 drivers who show their commercial driver's license at each location will also receive a custom Chester's trucker hat.

"Professional drivers can't be thanked enough for their hours on the road," said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services, Love's. "Truckersgiving is a new favorite tradition we're proud to host with Chester's Chicken to celebrate our professional truck driver customers and kick off the holiday season."

There are 141 Chester's restaurants located inside Love's locations across 34 states. Approximately 60 professional drivers visit a Love's two to three times a week on average, and the week prior to Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times for truck traffic, according to the company.

"The role of professional drivers remains critical – especially during the holiday season — with the average driver clocking 60 hours of driving in one week," said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "We launched the first Truckersgiving with Love's last year, and it was so well received that we had to bring it back in an even bigger way. Truck drivers are some of our best and most loyal customers, so offering this free meal to drivers across the country is our way of saying thank you for their important work."

Professional drivers can claim the Truckersgiving Super Snack meal by stopping by any Chester's restaurant within a Love's during operating hours on Thursday, Nov. 17, and scanning the barcode on their Love's Connect App or by swiping their My Love Rewards Card.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network with 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people.

