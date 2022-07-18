Travel Centers Celebrate National Hot Dog Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Travelers who are hitting the road for their summer vacations or who just want to enjoy a deal can take advantage of special offers from travel center chains on July 20, National Hot Dog Day.

Love's Travel Stops is giving customers one free hot dog or other roller grill item to celebrate the holiday. The company partnered with Schwab Meat Co. to offer the deal at participating locations.

"What better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than with a free hot dog?" said Joe Cotton, vice president of foodservice for Love's. "We're excited to offer a free roller grill item to celebrate the holiday and say 'thank you' to customers for stopping in."

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on the Love's Connect mobile app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 20. Love's roller grill items include Schwab's Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more.

A full selection of complimentary toppings is also available, enabling customers to make their free hot dog exactly the way they want it.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 590 locations in 41 states.

Pilot Flying J is teaming up with Kraft Heinz to celebrate National Hot Dog Day and hold the ultimate summer-themed giveaway. The partnership will also include special appearances of the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

On July 20, hot dog fans can win one of 10 custom-designed cornhole prize packages. These include cornhole boards that feature the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Pilot Flying J, Heinz ketchup and mustard themed bean bags, and carrying cases. To have the chance to be one of the lucky "wieners," customers can visit Pilot Flying J's Facebook page on National Hot Dog Day and comment on the contest post that asks which hot dog toppings they "relish" the most.

"There's no better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than Oscar Mayer hot dogs, a giant Wienermobile and some friendly cornhole competition," said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Visit one of our stores for BOGO hot dogs that you can top to your liking, and you may even see the Wienermobile!"

Those looking to fill their hot dog "meat-er" on National Hot Dog Day can also enjoy a BOGO deal at any participating Pilot or Flying J travel centers. They only need to save the offer in the myRewards Plus mobile app and redeem it in-store on July 20 for any hot dog or roller grill item.

Pilot Flying J also encourages consumers to be on the lookout for the well-known Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it travels to four Pilot and Flying J travel centers in honor of National Hot Dog Day. From the day it first rolled out in 1936 to the present day, the Wienermobile has been spreading miles of smiles across America with its enthusiastic team of Hotdoggers for many years, according to the company. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Hotdoggers will be taking photos and saying hello at the following locations:

Pilot Travel Center at 4154 West US Highway 24 in Remington, Ind., on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pilot Travel Center at 9587 Charleston Highway in St. George, S.C., on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flying J Travel Center at 799 Jedburg Road in Summerville, S.C., on July 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pilot Travel Center at 1050 Busse Road in Bensenville, Ill., on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants; 75,000 truck parking spaces; 5,300 deluxe showers; 6,200 diesel lanes; and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands, headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn.