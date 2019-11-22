TravelCenters Adds Fourth Black Bear Diner to Its Network

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) Inc. opened its fourth Black Bear Diner through its TA Restaurant Group division. The new location is at the TA travel center in Kingman, Ariz.

The full-service dining concept serves home-style meals, including breakfast served all day.

"We've been thrilled with the popularity and success of the Black Bear Diners among our customers and are happy to add yet another to our restaurant group," said John Ponczoch, senior vice president, TA Restaurant Group. "We strive to provide a 'home away from home' experience for all our customers and these restaurants provide a dining option that is unique and welcoming, with the comforts of home."

All Black Bear Diner restaurants feature a bear-themed atmosphere and welcoming ambiance designed to remind guests that quality and service are key ingredients to every meal, according to the company.

"We are extremely pleased with the TA Restaurant Group's opening in Kingman, Ariz., their fourth franchised Black Bear Diner," said Bruce Dean, co-founder and CEO of Black Bear Diner. "As an experienced and successful operator with thriving Black Bear Diners in Arvin and Barstow, Calif., and in Beaumont, Texas, we look forward to the continued growth of this important franchise partnership."

The new restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and has seating for approximately 150 people.

Based in Westlake, TA's nationwide business includes travel centers located in 44 U.S. states and Canada, standalone truck service facilities in two states, and standalone restaurants in 12 states. TA's travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers and Petro brand names.

TravelCenters of America is No. 33 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.