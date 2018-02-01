TravelCenters Adds Tire Expert to Its List of Customer Services

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC’s TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network has added a new service to the program.

Now, truck owners and operators can be directly connected to a tire expert. Professional drivers and fleet managers can call (800) 311-1092 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week and reach a tire expert, who can discuss the right tire for an intended application, how to evaluate tire wear, maintenance tips, or any other tire-related questions.

"Our commercial tire sales team has decades of combined tire industry knowledge. Tires are the second largest expense a truck operator faces. This is the quickest way to provide access to our team's knowledge and insight on ways to gain cost efficiencies with tire choices,” said TA President and Chief Operating Officer Barry Richards.

TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America. Its network includes 244 truck service facilities; the commercial tire network; 1,090 repair bays; nearly 3,000 technicians; a fleet of more than 600 RoadSquad service trucks; more than 2,000 third-party provider service trucks; and more than 100 OnSite mobile maintenance vehicles. Its facilities are located at TA and Petro Stopping Centers full service sites.

Headquartered in Westlake, TravelCenters of America operates in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands and the Minit Mart convenience store brand.