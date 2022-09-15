TravelCenters of America Expands Support for Professional Drivers

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is demonstrating its commitment to professional drivers by providing more options to make healthy choices while on the road.

In partnership with Cleveland Clinic, new healthy meal options to be included on the menus at all the Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants by the end of 2022.

"The nation relies on professional drivers to keep our economy strong and we are committed to helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle while on the road by making it easier for them to make healthy choices," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America. "Providing quality food offerings and educational tools to support driver wellness allows us to show professional drivers how much we appreciate all that they do for this country."

TA plans to expand beyond these full-service menu offerings by working with Cleveland Clinic to identify healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in its travel stores.

Finally, TA will work with Cleveland Clinic to provide professional drivers with health and wellness information to promote these new healthy menu options and an overall healthy lifestyle.

"We know having access to healthy food choices and nutrition information can help drive a healthier lifestyle," said Dr. Amanda Hagen, medical director, Cleveland Clinic AtWork. "This new collaboration with TA supports the health and wellness needs of professional drivers."

The new Cleveland Clinic initiatives continues TA's focus on driver health and wellness, and its commitment to enhancing their overall experience. At many locations nationwide, TA has amenities, including fitness centers, walking trails, basketball hoops and others to promote an active lifestyle.

TravelCenters of America is also recognizing professional drivers across the country during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with discounts, prize opportunities and giveaways.

As TA marks its 50th year providing a home away from home for professional drivers, this year’s celebration will include 50th-themed promotions and prizes. Activities include daily instant-win games for prizes including merchandise and coupons for use in the restaurants, stores and TA Truck Service.

TA is also holding activities at individual sites throughout the week which will include games, complimentary windshield washing and other initiatives to show appreciation for drivers.

Additionally, the company hosted the Truckers Against Trafficking Freedom Drivers Project with Bridgestone Tires at TA Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept.13, and an event with the Arkansas Trucking Association at Petro North Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 15.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America has more than 18,000 team members at 276-plus locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.