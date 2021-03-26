TravelCenters of America Expands Truck Services Team to Meet Increasing Demand

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is expanding its team of expert technicians at nearly 250 TA Truck Service centers across the country. Interested candidates are invited to apply at in-person, open interviews being held through April 28.

The need for more team members is due in part to the expansion of TA's TechOn SITE mobile truck maintenance team. TA is adding more than 50 new OnSite vehicles in 2021 to provide maintenance and repairs to drivers in their distribution lots or on home bases before departing to haul their freight.

"As we continue to build the trust of more and more professional drivers and fleets to keep their equipment rolling, we have seen increased demand for our services," said Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president, TA Truck Service. "In addition, we are revamping the entire TA Truck Service experience, and adding technicians is a key piece of the puzzle; it will allow drivers to get our expert service even faster."

TA expects to add more than 250 full- and part-time tire and lube technicians, in-bay technicians and TechOn-SITE technicians. Open interviews will be held for all levels of technicians every Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time at all TA Truck Service centers nationwide. Candidates can also apply online at tapetrocareers.com.

Full-time positions offer medical, dental, vision and life insurance as well as paid vacation and holidays. Other benefits include tuition reimbursement, a student loan payment program and TA's diesel technician apprenticeship program. Employees can also take advantage of extensive paid training and career growth opportunities, according to the company.

Westlake-based TA's nationwide business includes travel centers located in 44 U.S. states and in Canada, standalone truck service facilities located in three states and standalone restaurants located in 12 states. TA's travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers and Petro brand names, and offer diesel fuel and gasoline, restaurants, truck repair services, travel/convenience stores and other services designed to provide attractive and efficient travel experiences to professional drivers and other motorists. TA's standalone truck service facilities operate under the TA Truck Service brand name.