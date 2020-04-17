TravelCenters of America Furloughs 3,000 Employees Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is feeling the effect of state and local limits on business during the current health crisis.

According to the company, its full-service restaurant business has been impacted as elected officials across the United States have either closed or severely limited non-essential businesses and issued stay-at-home directives — driving down consumer demand.

As a result, TA furloughed approximately 2,900 field employees, as well as approximately 122 corporate employees. All furloughed employees currently enrolled in TA's benefits programs will continue to be eligible for healthcare coverage based on their plan, the company said.

Impacted employees are eligible to apply for enhanced unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.

"This decision was very difficult, but these are unprecedented times. We believe this step is necessary to preserve the long-term success of our company and to ensure our essential services remain available for the millions of professional drivers who rely on us daily," said CEO Jon Pertchik.

Despite the furloughs, all TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel centers remain open, providing drivers across the U.S. with fuel, showers, restrooms, quick-serve restaurants and convenience stores.

Employees continue to take precautionary measures consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols, the company added.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America has more than 21,000 employees serve customers in 260-plus locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

It also operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.