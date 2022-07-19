TravelCenters of America Gives Back as Anniversary Celebration Continues

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving $50,000 to 10 charities selected by its employees.

TA team members nationwide submitted their favorite charitable organizations for consideration. A committee, which included 15 of TA's most tenured employees with more than 42 years with the company each, selected the 10 organizations to receive $5,000 each.

"Our 50th anniversary is an incredible milestone, and I can think of no better way to celebrate than by continuing TA's rich history of giving back," said CEO Jon Pertchik. "For 50 years, we have built our loyal customer base because of the dedication of our passionate team members, and we are excited that dozens of them who have worked at the company from the beginning led us on this initiative."

Charitable organizations selected to receive $5,000 are:

America's VetDogs

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Save the Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The City Mission, Cleveland location

United States Veterans Initiative

Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation

"We are grateful to the TravelCenters of America team for their donation to support veteran programming at the Nation Veterans Memorial Museum," said Col. William Butler, U.S. Army retired chief of staff at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. "TA's commitment to veterans will directly support our resilience and wellness programming which studies have shown can reduce veterans' PTSD symptoms."

TA is also continuing to foster a culture of giving back during its golden anniversary, where team members are encouraged to complete 50 hours of community service throughout the year.

In addition to celebrating 50 years, the company is continuing to make progress toward its transformation initiatives. Those initiatives include expanding its restaurant options, remodeling sites, opening new travel centers, upgrading technology, growing its franchise base, and bringing alternative energy resources to the marketplace, as Convenience Store News reported.

Among TA's top priorities is improving the guest experience, an initiative that includes a robust capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts, technology improvements, and upgrading more than 100 sites by the end of 2022.

Its upgrade plans call for renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, more comfortable driver lounges, repaved parking lots, improved signage, new store flow, new lighting fixtures, paint and flooring.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America serves guests at 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands. TA operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.