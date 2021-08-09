TravelCenters of America Hosts Nationwide Events for Professional Driver's Week

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) will honor the nation's professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 12-18.

The nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network will host events at sites across the country, offer driver-centric deals in the TruckSmart app, and hold a #TADriverAppreciation social media campaign to surprise drivers with prizes.

"We want all professional drivers to know that we thank them for working so hard throughout the pandemic," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "While this week is to offer gratitude, we appreciate them all year long and are focused on enhancing their guest experience to show how much they are valued. As our company transformation continues, we are pleased that drivers will start seeing and feeling enhancements when visiting us; we are upgrading our physical sites nationwide, revamping our UltraONE loyalty program and continuing to invest in improving the driver experience."

All week long, drivers will find deals on a variety of merchandise in the TruckSmart app. Additionally, TA sites across the country will hold special events for drivers, such as complimentary cookouts, health and wellness checks, entertainment activities, window washing, mid-trip inspections, tire inspections and more.

Drivers who follow and comment on #TADriverAppreciation posts on social media during the week will randomly be selected to receive gift packages. The campaign also features a Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, with one lucky driver chosen each day to receive a special giveaway.

A full list of sites hosting events and other information on the weeklong celebration can be found here.

Westlake-based TA has more than 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. The company is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.