TravelCenters of America Officially Debuts New Restaurant Brand

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) celebrated the opening of its new proprietary restaurant brand, Fork & Compass, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 22. The restaurant began operations in January at the Petro Stopping Center in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The travel center operator developed the Fork & Compass concept to provide a reimagined experience for professional drivers, motorists and local residents and designed the restaurant to be a destination spot for the community. The newly created menu features items for all ages in a family-friendly atmosphere, according to the company.

Entrées include hand-crafted, spatula-pressed smash burgers; buttermilk chicken and Nashville hot sandwiches; selections from a mac and cheese bar and more. The menu also highlights healthy options recommended by Cleveland Clinic. TA announced its partnership with Cleveland Clinic, which supports drivers' health and well-being by enhancing healthy food offerings and education opportunities at the company's full-service restaurants, in September 2022.

"Food truly is a universal language and it has a way of uniting people," said Chef Maira Isabel. "Fork & Compass meals are 'cooked with love' and reflect the diverse backgrounds of our guests."

The restaurant's design layout offers a variety of seating options, including booths, counter seats, a large community table for family and friends, and a more intimate setting for two near the "fireplace." Most seats have electrical outlets for those who wish to work or play.

Fork & Compass is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

BP recently announced it will acquire TA in a $1.3 billion deal.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 281 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.

The operator has more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.