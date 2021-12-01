TravelCenters of America Wraps Up Record Year of Franchise Signings

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) delivered on its commitment to expand its footprint nationwide through franchising with a record number of signings.

In 2020, the company signed 21 franchise agreements and opened 10 new franchise locations. The first TA travel center of 2021 is set to open Jan. 12 in Huntington, Ore., located on Interstate 84 at exit 353.

TA expects to open two additional franchised travel centers by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 20 more anticipated to open by the end of the year in Alabama, Georgia, California, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

Additionally, the travel center operator is currently negotiating franchise agreements for more than 20 travel centers across the United States and has more than 80 other potential franchise agreements in the pipeline.

"We're expanding our footprint by focusing on strategic locations that will help us fill geographic gaps in our network and better meet the needs of our customers," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "For truck stop and travel center owners, joining the TA network provides clear benefits and is an attractive opportunity. Most importantly, we support and invest in our franchisee partners and are deeply committed to helping their businesses grow and prosper over the long term."

In May 2020, TA highlighted key steps in a new strategic, long-term plan to improve operational efficiency and profitability, including a company-wide reorganization. Franchising is an integral part of the organization's transformation and a key reason TA is accelerating its franchise engagement efforts, the company stated.

"It's an extremely exciting time here at TA, as we are transforming our business, refreshing our travel centers and reimagining the guest experience," Pertchik added. "We look forward to continued expansion, welcoming more franchisees into our family and serving more travelers across the country."

Those interested in franchise opportunities can click here.

Based in Westlake, TA is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. It has more than 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.