TravelCenters & Pilot Flying J Bring Experiences to 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TravelCenters of America and Pilot Flying J are bringing an array of experiences and products to the annual 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS). Held March 22-24 in Louisville, the event brings the trucking industry together to discuss and experience the latest industry trends.

Travelcenters of america

TravelCenters will host and sponsor a number of events from Booth #19156, including free truck parking at the Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium Truck Parking lot and shuttle service to and from the convention center, as well as showers and portable restrooms.

The company will also sponsor the shower trailer located in the parking lot, and drivers can schedule a shower from the booth or at the shower tent in the lot. One free souvenir towel and soap are provided with each shower appointment while supplies last, and showers are free for UltraONE Platinum members.

Tire sales representatives and service experts will be available in the parking lot to help drivers choose the most cost-efficient set of tires for their truck, plus offer maintenance tips that will help extend the life of their tires. Drivers who request a price quote from a Commercial Tire Network representative will be entered to win a set of eight Cooper Roadmaster Tires.

ASE and TIA certificated technicians will also be available to schedule a maintenance service or repair, and provide standard services such as:

Tire replacements and repairs

DOT inspections

Used truck inspections

Computer diagnostics and fault code troubleshooting

Electrical system testing and repairs

Air system repairs

Mud flap maintenance or installation

Other light repairs and more.

Booth visitors will receive a free sample of TravelCenters' Worlds Blends coffee, which comes in Columbia Blend, Extreme Blend, French Vanilla Cappuccino and White Chocolate Carmel Cappuccino varities, and can vote for the best server/cashier and chef at TA Restaurant Group. The final winners in each category will be determined based on driver opinion.

During the rollout of the new UltraSweeps promotion, drivers will be able to enter and win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the NASCAR Monster Energy Series race in Las Vegas. Drivers will have the chance to win daily drawings, such as a TA-Petro all-inclusive shower, meal and parking coupon. Drawings will be selected daily for the duration of UltraSweeps, which runs March 22-June 1.

New to the show, TA Truck Service's Homer Hogg, director of Technical Service, and Daniel Mustafa, assistant manager of Technical Development, will present a MATS seminar, "Starting and Charging Systems on the Modern Truck," on March 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. The seminar is free to all show attendees and does not require pre-registration.

Another new addition is the UltraONE Platinum Hospitality Suite, which lets UltraONE Platinum Rewards Members take a break from the show hall to rest their legs and enjoy light refreshments while networking and socializing with fellow drivers.

Other TravelCenters initiatives at the booth include:

Helping drivers learn how to stay connected anytime, anywhere through various Verizon products available for sale; and

The chance to spin the wheel to win prizes and make donations that benefit the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America operates travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers and Petro brand names. Its c-stores operate principally under the Minit Mart banner, and the standalone restaurants operate principally under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand name.

pilot flying j

At Booth #14124, Pilot Flying J will display Pilot Flying J Truck Care, which was launched in 2017 and seeks to make professional drivers' lives on the road easier through safety, convenience and efficiency. Services include:

Mobile emergency roadside assistance

On-site Service Center assistance

Tire sales

Service offering both retail and national account products, preventive maintenance and light mechanical assistance to professional drivers.

Currently, Pilot Flying J has more than 150 mobile emergency trucks on the road in 36 states and 11 Service Centers, with another seven locations planned to open by mid-2018.

Booth visitors can also learn more about the myPilot mobile app, which lets drivers save time by safely storing fuel payment card information in the virtual wallet and then starting the fuel pump using the app from their cab. The fueling receipt is then stored in the app. Drivers can also take advantage of myOffers with valuable weekly deals on food and beverages to redeem in-store at checkout.

New myPilot app features for myRewards loyalty members include updates to parking information and availability. Drivers can access total truck parking spaces, view and purchase Prime Parking spots and have access to live parking information at locations where the parking sensors are currently available. Other time-saving features the app offers include mobile shower reservations, quick access to Truck Care Roadside Assistance, location finding and trip planner.

The company is also offering free samples of Pilot Flying J's best coffee on the interstate and sharing information about its thoughtfully sourced coffee blends that are selected and roasted, its vast condiment selection and its new bean-to-cup coffee, which delivers the freshest coffee possible and allows customers to brew a fresh cup of coffee on demand. This offering will expand to 300 locations by the end of 2018.

Drivers can also visit the Pilot Flying J booth to receive a bonus of 300 myRewards points, update their loyalty profile and have the opportunity to spin the wheel to win great prizes.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 43 states.