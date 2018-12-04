TravelCenters' Restaurant Group Adds Boston Market to Portfolio

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The TA Restaurant Group has opened new Burger King and Boston Market restaurants inside its TravelCenters of America location in Denton, Texas, at I-35, Exit 471.

The Burger King offers the brand's full menu, including burgers and chicken sandwiches, in addition to a variety of breakfast and salad options. It operates from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Boston Market location offers homestyle to-go meals fit for a whole family. The restaurant prepares fresh, never-frozen chicken, all-natural turkey and new prime rib in signature rotisserie ovens, and offers an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. It operates daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Denton Burger King and Boston Market are the 33rd Burger King and first Boston Market restaurants, respectively, operated by the TA Restaurant Group, and the seventh Burger King in Texas, according to TravelCenters.

The food court dining area has seating for 80 people.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America LLC offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada, primarily under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands and the Minit Mart convenience store brand.