TravelCenters Teaming Up With Paytronix for Loyalty Platform

WESTLAKE, Ohio — After a rigorous review process, TravelCenters of America LLC has selected Paytronix Systems Inc. as its loyalty and guest engagement platform.

In addition to serving as the loyalty and guest engagement platform for TravelCenters' Minit Mart convenience stores, Paytronix’s platform will be used at TravelCenters' array of branded restaurants.

“TravelCenters of America put Paytronix through a rigorous and thought-provoking review process that helped us truly dial into its biggest challenges and objectives,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of product management at Paytronix. “We will be teaming up with them to roll out a program that delivers on this industry’s promise: customer convenience.”

The Paytronix platform tailored for TravelCenters of America’s needs is expected to include:

Flexible Program Design: Allows for multiple program designs, modern program requirements, and the scalability to evolve.

Data Access: Enables users to interact with data visualizations and act on insights.

Segmentation & Targeting: Empowers marketing teams to segment and target customer populations with relevant offers to compel more visits.

Technical Expertise: Incorporates Paytronix into TravelCenters' technical ecosystem.

Newton, Mass.-based Paytronix Systems offers a proprietary guest engagement platform that helps more than 330 retail and restaurant chains manage and grow more than $18 billion in guest spend.