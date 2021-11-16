True North Energy Acquires Titletown Oil & Will Rebrand Its C-stores

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — True North Energy LLC is moving into Wisconsin.

True North Energy, a joint venture between the Lyden family and Shell Oil Co., closed on the purchase of 19 fee-owned convenience store and gas locations and three unattended fueling locations from Titletown Oil Corp. and its affiliates, primarily in the Green Bay, Wis., market.

The transaction also includes Titletown's wholesale fuel operations that supplies Shell and BP branded fuel to more than 70 locations, as well as its fuel transportation assets.

The acquisition comes two years after True North's acquisition in Traverse City, Mich., in August 2019 when the Lyden family also celebrated 100 years in the fuel and convenience industry.

Titletown Oil is owned by Dan and Lori Pamperin and their family. According to Dan Pamperin, the idea of selling their family-owned business to another family-owned business became the perfect fit because of their shared sense of family values and commitment to their employees and customers.

The Pamperin family will continue to own Titletown's Car Wash Distribution business as well as the family's first store purchase, Stadium Shell, at 1221 Lombardi Access Road.

"Their network of stores combined with the robust retail car wash business built by Dan and Lori presented us with a fantastic opportunity to expand our footprint in the Midwest while adding premium locations to our growing portfolio," said Mark E. Lyden, True North's president and CEO.

"True North will continue to provide area customers with quality products, exceptional service and competitive fuel prices. We recognize customers have a choice where they purchase their fuel and convenience items, and we strive to be the customers' brand of choice," he added.

The new owners will rebrand Titletown's Grand Central Station convenience stores to its flagship truenorth brand in the coming months.

"We are looking forward to bringing truenorth to Wisconsin and continuing to deliver on our 100-plus year commitment to fast, friendly and clean service," Lyden said.

Brecksville-based True North Energy has 165 company-operated stores and supplies fuel to more than 255 Shell and BP branded dealers. The company's stores are primarily located in the Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Youngstown, Detroit, Traverse City and now Green Bay markets.

Titletown Oil was exclusively advised by Terry Monroe, president and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors.