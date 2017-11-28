Turkey Hill Wraps Up 50th Birthday Celebration With Big Gifts

LANCASTER, Pa. —Turkey Hill celebrated its 50th anniversary by awarding $50,000 and various other prizes to its customers.

John Devitt of Auburn, Pa., won the money at this year's Turkey Hill/I-105 Fallfest, a Lancaster-area country music festival hosted by the convenience retailer and radio station WIOV-FM, while Michelle Malinchoc of Summit Hill, Pa., won a new 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4.

Turkey Hill's 50th anniversary celebration ran from Aug. 10 through Oct. 4. Weekly prizes awarded throughout the celebration period included free coffee for a year, Philadelphia Phillies tickets and concert tickets, a Char Broil commercial gas grill, a 43-inch Vizio Smart TV and more.

"It was so exciting to be able to award these great gifts to celebrate our anniversary and thank our customers for their continued support over the last 50 years," said Kim Hoffert, public relations manager for Turkey Hill. "We couldn't be happier for John, Michelle, and all of our other winners."

Lancaster-based Turkey Hill operates 270 stores and counting in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio. Turkey Hill Minit Markets is one of five convenience store divisions in the United States operated by The Kroger Co.