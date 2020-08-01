Turning Obstacles in C-store Foodservice Into Opportunities

The 2019 Convenience Store News Foodservice Study accurately depicted the opportunities and obstacles that face a generally confident c-store industry as it moves into the third decade of the century. The question now becomes: How do we capitalize on the opportunities and overcome the obstacles?

In this column, I will focus specifically on three areas:

Two-thirds of c-store chains (66 percent) consider large quick-serve restaurants (QSRs) to be key competitors. How can you compete with and learn from them? An important concern among c-store operators is “getting the right product/programs.” How do you go about doing that? The study declares that “dinner daypart sales still don’t measure up.” How do you solve that?

C-stores vs. QSRs: The Battle Escalates

C-stores are doing better in their competition with QSRs than they probably think.

Large c-stores compete well with large QSRs when it comes to product/menu. At a minimum, their food and beverage items are at parity and, in some cases, above QSRs such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Taco Bell and KFC. Large c-stores also do a better job on pricing/value, speed of service and convenience.

Where large c-stores fall below large QSRs on-premise is in helping customers navigate the path to purchase, understand the menu options, and quickly and easily make informed decisions. Plus, the on-premise convenience store environment and customer dining experience trails that of QSRs. Off-premise, large c-stores compete well on traditional takeout orders, but lag far behind on drive-thru and delivery.