TWIC Talk: The Makings of a Top Workplace for Women

For the past 10 years, Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) program has recognized the integral role women play in the convenience store industry. But still, many women struggle with workplaces that systematically disadvantage them.



Join Convenience Store News and Altria Group Distribution Co. as they present a unique, virtual discussion around the makings of a top workplace for women. Hear from industry-leading retailers on how they create and maintain equitable work environments that provide women with equal pay, leadership training opportunities, career advancement pathways, and workplace conditions where all employees feel valued, listened to and supported.



This special TWIC Talk event will provide attendees with valuable insights and best practices to take back to their organizations and make our workplaces more equitable and empowered.





The Top Women in Convenience program is part of The Convenience Inclusion Initiative, a Convenience Store News platform that champions a modern-day convenience store industry where current and emerging leaders foster an inclusive work culture that celebrates differences, allows team members to bring their whole selves to work, and enables companies to benefit from diversity of thought and background.