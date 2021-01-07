TWIC Trailblazer: Krause Group

DES MOINES — Now in its eighth year, the Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program has recognized more than 300 of the best and brightest women making a positive impact on not only the companies they work for, but also the entire convenience retail channel.

TWIC is the only program that recognizes exceptional female leaders, rising stars and mentors among retailer, supplier and distributor firms in the convenience store industry, from the C-suite to the store level to the independent entrepreneur.

In TWIC Trailblazers, our new quarterly feature, we spotlight a c-store industry retailer, supplier or distributor company that is leading the way in championing gender parity.

This month’s subject is Krause Group, parent company of Kum & Go LC, operator of more than 400 convenience stores across 11 states. “People First” is one of the company’s four pillars of social responsibility, established to use as filters for decision-making and continuous improvement. At Krause Group, “People First” means creating a culture where its associates “have a sustainable quality of life, and stakeholders feel welcomed and valued.” This pillar incorporates diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and associate well-being.

To foster the growth of its associates, particularly women who aspire to become leaders in the company, Krause Group has established a Women’s Network. 2020 marked the sixth year of the group, which welcomes all associates to take part in events throughout the year.

CSNews recently chatted with Kum & Go Philanthropy Manager Emily Bahnsen about the mission and accomplishments of the Krause Group Women’s Network.

CSNews : Why does Krause Group feel it is important to improve gender equality?

Bahnsen: Krause Group believes in the power of diversity and representation. As a purpose-based company, we want to ensure that we are doing everything we can to lift, educate and support a variety of different voices engaged in our business and communities.

CSNews : What drove the creation of the Women's Network and how has it evolved?

Bahnsen: The Women’s Network was originally founded by the senior vice president of Grow People (human resources). The group was established as a way for women to get to know each other and identify topics and areas of interest to discuss as a group. Today, the Women’s Network has evolved its goals into leadership training, personal development and community giveback, with a bit of fun and socialization to get to know one another outside of our departments. The group is open to all and is not limited to women.

CSNews : What are some of the recent achievements of the Women's Network?

Bahnsen: Pre-pandemic, the Women’s Network regularly volunteered at organizations like the Central Iowa Shelter & Services. Getting together to prepare and serve meals is just one way that the group gives back and engages with the community. Other recent acts of service include running Stuff the Bus, a book drive done in tandem with United Way of Central Iowa.

To keep spirits strong during this difficult time, the Women’s Network recently participated in a “Surprise Dash” where group leaders organized the members to each give/receive small gifts on their doorstep. The only goal of this was to make one another smile during this challenging time of being away from the office and from one another.

CSNews : Are there any other new initiatives at Krause Group planned around gender parity?

Bahnsen: We created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help advance women in leadership positions at the company. The Women’s Network will continue working with this committee to enhance learning and leadership opportunities in all that we do. Our newly hired DEI Manager will also work to ensure we are continuing to grow opportunities for women at Krause Group and the communities we serve.

