Uber & GetUpside Pact Brings C-store Promotions to Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO — GetUpside is bringing its fuel and convenience store promotions to Uber drivers and delivery associates through a new pact between the two companies.

The partnership began in early August with an exclusive GetUpside promotion for drivers on the Uber platform: an extra 35-cent per gallon cash back on the first two fill-ups for first-time users on the GetUpside app, and up to 25-cent per gallon back at every fill-up thereafter. Drivers can also earn up to 22 percent cashback on c-store purchases.

The partnership is the result of an Uber survey aimed at understanding the wants and needs of their drivers and delivery associates.

The two companies have plans to grow the partnership in the coming months.

"We are constantly asking those who drive and deliver with Uber for their feedback on ways to improve the experience on the platform," said Carrol Chang, head of Driver Operations for the United States and Canada at San Francisco-based Uber. "Fuel and convenience store discounts were among the most requested, and we're thrilled to be able to incorporate driver feedback into this partnership, which will give them the access to save at the pump as well as in-store purchases they have told us they want."

Washington, D.C.-based GetUpside connects customers with local businesses nationwide with personalized cash back offers. The offers are delivered through the GetUpside mobile app.

"Rideshare and delivery drivers have provided essential services over the last year and a half, and have helped to get our communities moving again," said Alex Kinnier, co-founder and CEO of GetUpside. "We are excited to partner with Uber to bring more value to those drivers while they're on the road, and to our merchant partners who will receive them."