United Dairy Farmers Launches Customer Experience Management Program

CINCINNATI — United Dairy Farmers Inc. (UDF) is teaming up with Service Management Group (SMG) to launch a new customer experience management program.

The company selected SMG for its leading industry benchmarks, dynamic approach to surfacing insights, and ability to establish linkage between program performance and financial results, according to UDF.

SMG's customer experience program combines platform technology and differentiated services to allow UDF to collect, analyze and share customer feedback across the organization.

"As we looked to elevate our guest experience program and uncover richer insights, SMG's value proposition resonated with our organization," said United Dairy Farmers Director of Guest Experience Valerie Berner. "From the comprehensive technology to the hands-on services offering, our partnership with SMG will help us increase guest loyalty and drive business results."

Real-time customer feedback is captured at the point-of-sale and delivered to the smg360 reporting platform, giving UDF a holistic view of the customer experience. The smg360 mobile app, in combination with role-based reporting, provides field managers with real-time customer feedback, areas for focus and location-level insights.

To close the loop with customers, UDF is using SMG's case management solution to manage customer inquiries, automate service recovery and resolve cases quickly.

Cincinnati-based United Dairy Farmers operates nearly 200 convenience stores across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.