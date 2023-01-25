The United Family Raises Awareness of Human Trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family joined local organizations One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door to kick off the Texas Blue Sand Project and bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking on the South Plains.

This will be the third year that The United Family has joined these local organizations in promoting the initiative which spreads blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks, representing how communities can prevent victims from falling through the cracks by raising awareness and education.

The United Family will also be continuing a sticker campaign to provide a lifeline to trafficking victims. The stickers will be placed in the bathroom of every store and gas station across the company's area of operation and include a hotline for victims to call along with a number to text.

"Some people may see human trafficking as a problem that only happens in other parts of the world, but in reality, it also happens right here in our backyard," said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for The United Family. "Participating in the Texas Blue Sand Project and putting up these stickers are examples of something we can do to help."

While supplies last, guests will find free packets of blue sand at all United Express locations across Lubbock. On Jan. 26, community members are asked to join in and spread the blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks across their communities. Participants can then share a picture on social media with the #TXBlueSandProject.

One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door are organizations that work in conjunction to provide help for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual assault.

In its 107th year of operation, Texas-based United Family is a self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock. It currently operates 96 stores under five banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc.