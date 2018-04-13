United Pacific Earns Accolades for Best Office Project
LONG BEACH, Calif. — United Pacific headquarters was awarded silver award at this year’s Los Angeles Business Journal’s Commercial Real Estate Awards.
The new corporate headquarters is a 40,376-square-foot, two-story, built-to-suit concrete tilt-up building on an 115,455-square-foot site at the corner of Worsham Avenue and Cover Street.
United Pacific Headquarters
- Location: 4130 Cover Street, Long Beach, Calif.
- Size: 40,376 square feet
- Developer: United Pacific
- Contractor: Oltmans Construction Co.
- Architect: DRA Architec
According to convenience store retailer, the move from Gardena to Long Beach’s Douglas Business Park was an employee-driven decision, as it sought a space that promotes collaboration, drives productivity, and fosters employee retention and dedication.
One project highlight is the infusion of the company’s culture and history into the new and modern space, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.