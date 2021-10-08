Urban Value Corner Store Launches Robot Delivery in Dallas

DALLAS — Urban Value Corner Store is partnering with e-commerce provider Vroom Delivery and last-mile delivery robot operator Tortoise to offer on-demand delivery in the coming months.

Customers will have access to thousands of products via robot delivery in less than an hour, including grocery staples like milk and eggs, beverages, ice cream, snacks and more.

Alcohol and tobacco items will also be available for delivery from human drivers.

Each delivery robot is approximately the size of a large cooler. They are remotely piloted, ensuring a human being is always at the wheel. The cart can carry more than 100 pounds of goods in sealed containers, which are remotely opened by the cart operator once it reaches its destination.

The robots operate on sidewalks and drive at an average speed of three miles per hour, allowing them to safely navigate around people, pets and obstacles.

The partnership between Vroom and Tortoise allows for a contactless, zero-emission and affordable home delivery option, mitigating sustainability and congestion challenges, according to the announcement. The Tortoise cart is 100 percent electric, removing the need for a gas-guzzling delivery vehicle and minimizing the traffic impact of e-commerce.

"We are thrilled to be working with Urban Value, a leading convenience store chain in downtown Dallas, on a pilot deployment in the coming months," said Dmitry Shevelenko, co-founder of Tortoise.

Urban Value, which operates c-stores in and around the Dallas area, will initially pilot the program from its downtown Dallas store. Pending success of the initial pilot, the retailer will roll the program out across the Dallas metroplex.

Urban Value customers can already order for delivery through the Vroom platform, with robots taking up last-mile responsibilities in the coming months.

"We are very excited to pilot this first-in-market contactless shopping opportunity," said Vroom Delivery CEO John Nelson. "I expect that this technology combined with our diverse product offering will provide downtown Dallas residents and office staff a much more convenient shopping experience."

Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Urban Value Corner Store was founded to change the way urban residents shop in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. It offers a quiet, clean place to shop for a variety of food and beverages as well as essential household items, over-the-counter medications, pet snacks and toys, and local Texas-made products.