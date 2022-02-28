U.S. Consumers Focus on Whole Body Health & Wellness

CHICAGO — U.S. consumers' health and wellness attitudes have shifted from diets and "can’t haves" to whole-body health and lifestyle changes they feel will be long-lasting, The NPD Group concluded in its "America's Health Pulse: Closing the Gap Between Wants and Needs" report.

At the pandemic's beginning, stress and disorientation drove many consumers to indulge. However, attitudes have since changed. Dieting today isn't always about weight loss. To many, it's about good nutrition and their well-being. About a quarter of U.S. adults reported to NPD they are on a diet, and 16 percent of those are on "their own diet" versus a formal diet plan, like intermittent fasting or keto.

"The pattern of consumer attention to health and wellness shows increasing awareness and adaptation across the board," said Darren Seifer, NPD food and beverage industry analyst and author of the report. "This means consumers no longer think of health and wellness as an add-on, but as an integrated part of how they live their lives; that, in turn, opens opportunity for brands to become a permanent solution."

Health and wellness goals vary by generation, reported The NPD Group. When thinking about the long-term, older gen Zs, born 1997 to 2005, and younger millennials, born 1990 to 1996, strive to look good or gain weight along with other health and wellness goals. On the other hand, older and younger Boomers are addressing their immediate health needs and want to stay healthy and live longer, revealed the report.

Chicago-based The NPD Group offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help companies grow their businesses. It has offices in 30 cities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.