U.S. Oil Picks Up 45 Sites in Chicago

APPLETON, Wis. — U.S. Oil expanded its fuel marketing footprint in Chicago with the addition of 45 locations.

U.S. Oil, the petroleum and renewable energy distribution division of Appleton-based U.S. Venture Inc., acquired the sites through its purchase of the branded wholesale fuel supply businesses of Sasafrasnet LLC and Esquire Petroleum LLC.

The acquired sites include a mix of 45 Mobil- and BP-branded locations and will join the nearly 100 Chicago-based dealers currently part of the U.S. Oil network.

"We are very excited to welcome these successful locations to our family of dealers in the Chicago area," said Tom Brehm, vice president of branded sales at U.S. Oil. "We look forward to meeting with these dealers soon."

According to Sherry Bevers, vice president of branded operations, U.S. Oil's customer account representatives will be introducing these new dealers to the people, services and customer support "our local Chicago dealers have come to rely on with U.S. Oil."

U.S. Oil has more than 600 dealers located across the Midwest and Texas Gulf Coast that are supported by a team of consultative business development representatives and customer account representatives. U.S. Oil also has a large trading, supply and marketing network that includes 25-owned and -operated terminals and partnerships with more than 200 third-party terminals across the United States.

"U.S. Oil is a good fit for these dealers given their considerable experience and continued investments in the Chicago market. As a fellow family-owned business, it's important that these dealers will continue to receive the personalized service and support that is the hallmark of U.S. Oil and U.S. Venture," said Ulice Payne Jr, president, Sasafrasnet.