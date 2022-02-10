U.S. Senators Introduce Bill to Suspend Federal Gas Tax

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) seek to give drivers relief from high fuel prices by introducing legislation to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax. The Gas Prices Relief Act would lower high gas prices by suspending the 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gas tax through Jan. 1, 2023.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Jackie Rosen (D-NV).

"This legislation is about making sure that we get Granite Staters relief at the gas pump. People are feeling a real pinch on everyday goods, and we must do more to help address rising costs, particularly the price of gas," said Sen. Hassan. "We need to continue to think creatively about how we can find new ways to bring down costs, and this bill would do exactly that, making a tangible difference for workers and families."

The act requires the Secretary of the Treasury to monitor the program in order to ensure that oil and gas companies pass along the savings to consumers. It also encourages the Secretary to take appropriate enforcement actions to ensure consumers see these savings.

The act also maintains the integrity of the Highway Trust Fund by requiring the Department of the Treasury to make general fund transfers to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent.

"Arizonans are paying some of the highest prices for gas we have seen in years and it's putting a strain on families who need to fill up the tank to get to work and school," added Sen. Kelly. "This bill will lower gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year to help Arizona families struggling with high costs for everything from gas to groceries."

The full text of the Gas Prices Relief Act is available here.