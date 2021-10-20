Using Loyalty Data to Drive Sales

Others moved quickly to introduce or level up loyalty programs of their own. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. c-stores (64 percent) had a loyalty program in 2020, according to PDI, and at least 60 percent planned to invest in them moving forward.

Those experiences reinforce the growing importance of loyalty data in helping c-store brands better understand their customers. Loyalty data is increasingly seen as an essential tool to develop insights to drive decision-making across the enterprise.

“If you’re getting into loyalty because you think it’s going to be a big win for you, you’re not getting into loyalty for the right reasons,” said Daniel Kahan, loyalty lead for W. Capra Consulting Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm. “Loyalty at its heart is a way to collect data.”