Valentine's Day 2022 Expected to Be a Treat for Candy Retailers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This Valentine’s Day — and the period leading up to it — is expected to be a banner time for confectionery sales. Leading up to Valentine's Day 2022, sales in the category are expected to top $3.4 billion as consumers look for fun and unique ways to treat themselves and retailers seek new ways to delight their shoppers in the COVID-19 environment, according to the National Confectioners Association (NCA).

This year's Valentine's Day is also expected to benefit from the rising trend of "self-care" as consumers treat themselves with their favorite confectionery items to celebrate the day and support their emotional well-being, the trade group added.

"Valentine's Day is positioned at the nexus of two powerful trends defining the confectionery category right now," said NCA President and CEO John Downs. "Consumers are sharing chocolate and candy more frequently, and shoppers are increasingly looking for little moments to treat themselves. This year's Valentine's Day will benefit from both of these rising consumer behaviors."

Strong sales leading up to Valentine’s Day follows on the heels of strong recent confectionery sales. According to the latest sales data from IRI, combined chocolate, non-chocolate, gum and mint sales in 2021 increased about 10 percent for the 52 weeks ending December 26, 2021, versus the same period in the prior year. Chocolate sales led the way, accounting for 58 percent of total sales.

The NCA is the trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states.