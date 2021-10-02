Valero Aims to Revolutionize the Customer Experience With New App

SAN ANTONIO — Valero Energy Corp. is teaming with P97 Networks to deliver a new consumer experience across 5,100 sites in the United States.

Valero's new mobile app gives customers a personalized fueling experience through which they can skip the keypad, activate the pump with their smartphone and enable secure payments for fuel, car washes and in-store merchandise and food across the Valero network.

The app is built on P97's PetroZone mobile commerce platform and seeks to revolutionize consumer's experience at the pump and inside the store, according to Valero. The app helps users locate and navigate to Valero stations, pay for fuel and receive offers and rewards for both fuel and in-store purchases.

The company will use mobile technology to enhance its ability to engage consumers through customized rewards, targeted digital offers, omnichannel messaging and the offer of connected car capabilities.

"At P97, we use technology to elevate the entire customer experience," said P97 founder and CEO Donald Frieden. "It's putting the convenience back in convenience store and we are confident that these new capabilities will improve fueling experiences at the pump."

Valero is further enhancing the app with the P97 Order Ahead Platform, allowing customers to purchase items and schedule curbside pickups through their mobile device at participating Valero locations. The Order Ahead technology will support both card-on-file and tech wallets. Valero is committed to creating an app that significantly reduces the time to activate the pump and pay for fuel, the company said.

Based in San Antonio, Valero is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products.