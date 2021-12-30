Valor Oil Enters South Carolina

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Valor Oil is growing its network with the acquisition of the assets of Ford's Fuel Service Inc.

With the deal for the Loris, S.C.-based company, Valor expands into South Carolina.

"We at Valor Oil can't tell you how excited we are to have this opportunity to continue the work of such well-respected and well-run business," said Valor President Josh Emmick. "The Fords have been a partner with us on our Renegade Racing Fuels since 2005. Their location gives us a strategic footprint in the home of race country. We also look forward for the opportunity to grow our fuels and lubricants business in the region."

Valor Oil's Renegade Racing Fuels offer high-performance fuels for all types of racing: on and off-road, straight-line, water and snow.

According to Valor Oil, the Ford family has been a prominent petroleum wholesale distributor in the Carolinas since 1923. It provides services to retail, commercial, industrial, agricultural, oil heat and governmental customers with unbranded and branded fuels, lubricants and race fuels.

Ford's sold its propane business to Blossman Propane in October 2021.

Owensboro-based Valor Oil is a third-generation family-owned company. It is a full-line petroleum distributor and convenience store operator with a physical presence across Kentucky, namely in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Louisville, Florence and Maysville.

It operates 12 HOP Shop c-stores, a chain it acquired from from Harper Properties Inc. in 2018. In addition, Valor Oil provides fuels, additives, lubricants, racing fuels and diesel exhaust fluid to c-stores, gas stations and a wide variety of businesses in the commercial, industrial, marine, mining, oil heat and farming sectors in Kentucky, central Tennessee, southern Indiana, southern Illinois and southern Ohio.