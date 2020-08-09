Vapor’s Next Milestone Is in September

FDA requires that vapor brands submit Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs) by Sept 9, 2020 for products they intend to keep on the market. E-Alternative Solutions has submitted PMTAs for a wide-ranging portfolio of Leap® and Leap Go® vapor products and awaits further review. Retailers are encouraged to partner with responsible manufacturers and distributors who support the vapor industry for long-term growth and success.

View this informative infographic to learn more about the application process and how it impacts c-stores.