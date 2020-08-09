Press enter to search
Close search

Vapor’s Next Milestone Is in September

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Infographic

FDA requires that vapor brands submit Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs) by Sept 9, 2020 for products they intend to keep on the market. E-Alternative Solutions has submitted PMTAs for a wide-ranging portfolio of Leap® and Leap Go® vapor products and awaits further review. Retailers are encouraged to partner with responsible manufacturers and distributors who support the vapor industry for long-term growth and success.

View this informative infographic to learn more about the application process and how it impacts c-stores.

Download now Download now