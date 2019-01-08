VERC Enterprises Grows Its Store Network at Record Pace

DUXBURY, Mass. — VERC Enterprises is on track for record growth after adding three new convenience stores so far in 2019, bringing its total store count to 31 locations.

The stores are located in Pembroke and Westminster, Mass., and Salem, N.H.

The Pembroke location has been in operation for 40 years and includes a small c-store with a Massachusetts Inspection Station. It is located at 226 Church Street (Route 139) and offers Gulf fuel.

According to Leo Vercollone, CEO of VERC, the company plans to expand the c-store part of the business and build a complete store similar to its other locations, subject to town approval. It is VERC's second Pembroke store, joining a company-owned and -operated Mobil station.

The Westminster store is located at 21 Village Inn Road off of Route 2. VERC took over business operations but did not acquire the real estate. All employees of the former Irving station are "welcomed to the VERC family," Vercollone said.

The acquisition of the Westminster location strengthens VERC's presence in central Massachusetts, the company said. It also has locations in Fitchburg, Marlborough and Bellingham.

The Salem store is located 135 South Broadway and offers Gulf fuel, with an expanded product line planned for the future. All employees will remain following the acquisition. It is VERC's third location in New Hampshire, along with locations in Manchester and Nashua.

"We're far from done with expansion plans," Vercollone said. "2019 has been a strong year of growth for us. It's the most expansion we've done at any period in our history. We are always on the lookout for good, strategic locations that we believe will serve our customers."

The company expects to add one or two more stores before the end of the year, he added.

Vercollone cited the company's strong, committed workforce as one of several factors behind its rapid growth.

"We are a people first organization, and for an organization to grow and thrive it must have the right workforce. We do! And it's reflected in our very low turnover rate for our industry," he said. "We have a 28 percent turnover in an industry where the average is 118 percent.

"We support and empower our team, promote from within, and work with a number of area organizations to fulfill our mission of having at least 20 percent of our workforce come from the IDD (Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled) community," Vercollone added.

Based in Duxbury, VERC Enterprises operates 31 convenience stores and gas stations in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.