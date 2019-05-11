VIDEO: Catch the Excitement of the 2019 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

ATLANTA — Excitement filled the room at the 2019 Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards gala, which celebrated the accomplishments of 42 women who are making their mark on the convenience store industry at various stages of their careers.

TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry overall.

In addition to recognizing 17 Senior-Level Leaders, 15 Rising Stars and five Mentors, the sixth-annual TWIC awards gala honored five Women of the Year:

Sarah Bibbs , vice president, merchandising, candy and snacks, Eby-Brown Co.;

Deb Hall Lefevre , chief information officer, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K;

Jayne Rice , partner, managing director and director of institutional sales, marketing and investor relations, Yesway;

JoAnn Saverino , vice president, sales and marketing, Saverino & Associates Inc.; and

Rebecca Troutman , director of ecommerce, 7-Eleven Inc.

Watch the video below for interviews with these exceptional leaders.