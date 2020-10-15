VIDEO: Convenience Store News Honors 2020 Top Women in Convenience

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News celebrated 52 exceptional women at this year's Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards gala, which was transformed into a new and innovative online Virtual Watch Party.

Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas during the 2020 NACS Show, this year's awards ceremony took place online the evening of Monday, Oct. 12.

Now in its seventh year, the TWIC program recognizes the important role women play in convenience retailing as managers and leaders. TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry.

The 2020 TWIC event was made extra special by the participation of the chief executives of three of the convenience store industry's largest retailers: Joe DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven Inc.; Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; and Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores Inc. All three companies have all been ardent supporters of the TWIC program over the years, and several of their female leaders have been recognized in various categories, including Women of the Year.

CSNews, with the help of the Network of Executive Women and the 2020 TWIC Advisory Board (which includes all five 2019 Women of the Year honorees), winnowed this year's record number of nominations down to five Women of the Year, 21 Senior-Level Leaders, 22 Rising Stars and four Mentors to be inducted into the 2020 class of Top Women in Convenience.

The honorees were chosen based on nominations received from their peers. Drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months, nominators were asked to illustrate the candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance and selfless charitable participation, along with other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.