VIDEO: Convenience Store News Honors Industry Pioneers & Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — Convenience store industry pioneers and leaders were featured and honored in Indianapolis at Convenience Store News’ 32nd annual Hall of Fame gala.

Retailers, suppliers and honored guests came together to celebrate some of the most accomplished c-store industry leaders, including the newest members of the Hall of Fame and the 2018 Convenience Store News Retailer Executive of the Year.

The Hall of Fame ceremony highlighted the leadership and accomplishments of Jay Ricker, founder and chairman of Ricker Oil Co., and Rick Brindle, vice president of industry development for Mondelēz International Inc., as this year’s retailer and supplier inductees, respectively.

Joe Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz Inc., was honored as the Retailer Executive of the Year.

The awards dinner was sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC USA Inc., The Hershey Co., Mondelēz International, Reynolds American Trade Marketing Services and Ruiz Foods.