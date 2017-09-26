VIDEO: CSNews Convenience Foodservice & Beverage Exchange Speakers Dish on a Variety of Topics

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Convenience Store News recently held its 2017 Convenience Foodservice & Beverage Exchange (CFBE) event, the only conference and networking event that focuses solely on the foodservice and beverage categories at convenience stores.

In addition to general sessions on the overall push to grow food and beverage sales at convenience stores, CFBE featured two separate concurrent educational tracks, one focused specifically on foodservice and the other on the beverage categories, including soft drinks, beer, bottled water, and hot and cold dispensed beverages.

During the event, CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo caught up with some of the presenters to pick their brains on a variety of topics related to convenience foodservice and beverages.

Watch the interviews below.